TOKYO Dec 28 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co said it started trial power output from the 34-megawatt No.6 gas turbine unit at its Niigata energy plant on Wednesday, part of emergency measures to avoid electricity outages amid the loss of nuclear power following the March earthquake.

The company plans to start commercial operations next month.

The northern utility has been struggling to maintain stable power supplies to its customers, and has needed help from Tokyo Electric Power Co and Hokkaido Electric Power.

The March 11 earthquake and tsunami crippled Tokyo Electric's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear facility, decimating public confidence in atomic power. The natural disaster also damaged several power plants in the northeast.

For a list of the company's fossil fuel-fired power plants, click: (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)