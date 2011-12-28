TOKYO Dec 28 Japan's Tohoku Electric
Power Co said it started trial power output from the
34-megawatt No.6 gas turbine unit at its Niigata energy plant on
Wednesday, part of emergency measures to avoid electricity
outages amid the loss of nuclear power following the March
earthquake.
The company plans to start commercial operations next month.
The northern utility has been struggling to maintain stable
power supplies to its customers, and has needed help from Tokyo
Electric Power Co and Hokkaido Electric Power.
The March 11 earthquake and tsunami crippled Tokyo
Electric's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear facility, decimating public
confidence in atomic power. The natural disaster also damaged
several power plants in the northeast.
For a list of the company's fossil fuel-fired power plants,
click:
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)