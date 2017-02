SINGAPORE Dec 28 Tokyo-listed Osaki Electric Co has offered to buy Singapore's SMB United Limited at S$0.40 per share, in a deal valued at about S$196 million ($152 million).

The offer price is a 9.6 percent premium to the SMB United's last traded price.

Osaki plans to delist SMB from the Singapore Exchange and privatize it, according to a filing to the Singapore bourse on Wednesday.

The Singapore unit of Daiwa Capital Markets is the financial adviser to Osaki on the deal. ($1 = 1.2966 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)