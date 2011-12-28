* Osaki offers S$0.40/share, more than Boer's S$0.32

* Takeover can help Osaki's overseas expansion

* Osaki's offer 9.6 pct premium to SMB's last traded price (Adds detail on deal size, Boer's offer)

SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Dec 28 Tokyo-listed Osaki Electric Co on Wednesday offered to buy Singapore's electric equipment-maker SMB United Limited in a deal costing about S$205 million ($158.1 million), trumping an offer made by China's Boer Power Holdings.

The takeover could help accelerate Osaki's overseas expansion, increase its product and service offerings and enhance its research and development capabilities, the Japanese company said.

Osaki offered S$0.40 per share, in a deal valued at around S$196 million, higher than Boer's bid of S$0.32 a share. Additional money may also be spent in connection with SMB's stock options, which could raise the total cost of the acquisition to S$205 million.

The latest offer price is a 9.6 percent premium to SMB's last traded price of S$0.365. The Singapore company had requested a trading halt before the market opened on Wednesday.

Osaki plans to delist SMB from the Singapore Exchange and privatize it, according to a filing to the Singapore bourse.

Key SMB shareholders with 37.42 percent stake have already indicated they would support Osaki's bid, the filing said.

The Singapore unit of Daiwa Capital Markets is the financial adviser to Osaki on the deal.

($1 = 1.2966 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Saeed Azhar)