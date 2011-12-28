Dec 28 Indonesia's state oil and gas
company Pertamina may import 12 million kiloliters of gasoline
in the future, due to increasing consumption, a company official
said on Wednesday.
The company initially aimed to import 10.28 million
kilolitres of gasoline and 4.23 million kilolitres of
high-octane gasoline in 2011.
"Pertamina will need to import 12 million kiloliter of
gasoline and 3 million kiloliter of diesel fuel per year to keep
up with the rising demand," said Pertamina President Director
Karen Agustiawan in a company statement.
Indonesia's fuel consumption has reached 56 million
kiloliters, with an expected 4 percent increase per annum. This
year, Pertamina is only able to meet 54 percent of the total
gasoline needs and 86 percent of total diesel fuel needs.
To reduce fuel imports, Pertamina planned to operate a new
Residual Fluid Catalytic Cracking (RFCC) refinery worth $1.4
billion by 2014.
The refinery located in Cilacap, Central Java will produce
annually 1.9 million kiloliters of gasoline, 352,000 tonnes of
liquefied petroleum gas and 142,000 tonnes of propylene
products.
South Korea's GS Engineering and Construction
and Indonesia's PT Adhi Karya consortium are appointed
contractors for the project.
