BRIEF-Sparebanken Ost Q4 net interest income decreases to NOK 129.1 mln
* Q4 net interest income 129.1 million Norwegian crowns ($15.51 million) versus 147.3 million crowns year ago
Dec 28 Closed Joint Stock Company Mortgage Agent Vozrozhdenie 1
* Moody's assigns definitive ratings to notes issued by Closed Joint Stock Company Mortgage Agent Vozrozhdenie 1, Russian RMBS
* Megafon and Sberbank have agreed on the opening of a 35 billion rouble ($588.62 million) credit line until 2024 to help finance Megafon's acquisition of a stake in Mail.ru ;
* Medium term guidance updated with 2019 turnover of £1.9bn, operating margin of 19.5% and eps of 77p