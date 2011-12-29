BRIEF-Booz Allen Hamilton- units enter 4th amendment to credit agreement
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - units entered fourth amendment to credit agreement, dated as of July 31, 2012 - sec filing
Dec 29 Bank Of America tender option bond trusts (Bank Of America National Assoc.(Muni. Deriv.))
* Moody's assigns ratings to 139 Austin Series of variable certificates issued by Bank Of America tender option bond trusts (Bank Of America National Assoc. (Muni. Deriv.))
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - units entered fourth amendment to credit agreement, dated as of July 31, 2012 - sec filing
* Planet payment inc says on feb.2, co entered into a third amendment to credit and security agreement with citizens bank, n.a. - sec filing
* Terraform power reports 2q 2016 financial results and files form 10-q