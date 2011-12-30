(Adds quote, background)

JAKARTA Dec 30 Workers at Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold Inc's (FCX.N) Indonesia unit will return to the Grasberg mine on Monday at the end of a three-month strike after making a deal with a local contractor, a senior union official said on Friday.

Contractor PT Kuala Pelabuhan Indonesia (KPI) has agreed to rehire about 700 workers who went on strike with no sanctions, union spokesman Virgo Solossa said.

"They (KPI) have made a deal with the union, with no sanctions. The problems have been settled well between the management of KPI and the union," said Solossa.

The deal means full operations can start at the world's second-biggest copper mine on Papua island, eastern Indonesia, after a strike that rocked labor relations in southeast Asia's largest economy. Arizona-based Freeport earlier said it expected full operations at the Grasberg mine to resume in early 2012.

The union ended the strike on Dec 14 after it agreed to a pay increase of roughly 40 percent for around 8,000 union members and to a framework for a better deal for roughly 15,000 other non-union workers and contractors.

KPI previously sacked 18 workers who failed to show up during the strike, which began on Sept 15, and evaluated the status of 101 workers who were suspended.

Contractor KPI runs the Freeport port through which concentrate is shipped. It also operates road and transport facilities as well as mobile equipment and employs 2,100 workers.

