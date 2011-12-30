* Raises price target to $760 from $700

Dec 30 Robert W. Baird & Co raised its fourth-quarter earnings outlook for Google Inc (GOOG.O) and lifted its price target on the stock to $760 from $700, saying the Internet giant should benefit from the strong online spending trends in the quarter.

"Our checks through the quarter as well as third-party data suggest ongoing positive trends for Google in search volume, supplemented by fast-growing Display and Mobile advertising, likely driving above-consensus results," Baird said.

U.S. consumers spent more than $35 billion online this holiday season, up 15 percent from the same period last year, according to comScore Inc (SCOR.O). [ID:nN1E7BQ0CA]

The vast majority of Google's revenue, which totaled roughly $29 billion in 2010, comes from small ads that appear alongside its search results, Baird analyst Colin Sebastian said.

Google said last year that its display advertising business, which feature images and videos, was generating revenue at an annual rate of $2.5 billion. [ID:nN1E7B10LR]

"We believe that search remains the most effective form of online advertising, and that Google's increasing focus on commerce and innovation are helping to drive seasonal strength in the fourth quarter," analyst Sebastian said.

Sebastian raised his fourth-quarter earnings estimate on the stock to $10.51 a share from $10.12.

Baird's Sebastian is a three-star rated analyst for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on companies under his coverage, according to Thomson Reuters' Starmine data.

The analyst estimates Google could generate $5-$6 billion in display revenues in the year ahead, vying with Facebook for dominance in the growing branded ad market online.

In addition, mobile advertising through smartphones and tablets should generate about $5 billion in 2012, said Sebastian, who continues to rate the stock "outperform."

According to Starmine data, at least 15 analysts rate the stock "strong buy," another 19 rate it a "buy," while four rate it a "hold." None of the analysts covering Google have a "sell" or equivalent rating on the stock.

Shares of Mountain View, California-based Google closed at $642.40 on Thursday on Nasdaq.

