MUMBAI Jan 2 India's steel ministry has appointed N.K. Nanda as interim chairman and managing director of the country's largest iron-ore miner, NMDC, the company said.

Nanda currently serves as director (technical) at the state-run miner, and will hold the additional charge for three months from Jan. 1, or until appointment of a regular chairman, the company said over the weekend.

Previous chairman Rana Som retired on Dec. 30. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)