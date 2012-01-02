COLUMN-Hedge funds find plenty of willing sellers in oil: Kemp
LONDON, Feb 27 For every buyer of futures and options there must be a seller. For every long position there must be a corresponding short position.
MUMBAI Jan 2 India's steel ministry has appointed N.K. Nanda as interim chairman and managing director of the country's largest iron-ore miner, NMDC, the company said.
Nanda currently serves as director (technical) at the state-run miner, and will hold the additional charge for three months from Jan. 1, or until appointment of a regular chairman, the company said over the weekend.
Previous chairman Rana Som retired on Dec. 30. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
DUSHANBE, Feb 27 Russia and Tajikistan agreed to bolster guarding of the former Soviet republic's border with Afghanistan to prevent a spillover of the conflict there, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 24 Canada's energy sector has fallen out of favor with international oil majors, who are scaling back ambitions and walking away from reserves in the ground there to focus on lower-cost and higher-margin opportunities elsewhere.