* RBC says U.S. auto sales will continue to grow in 2012

* Prefers auto suppliers to automakers in 2012

* RBC cuts Ford price target to $15 from $17

* RBC cuts GM price target to $31 from $36

Jan 3 U.S. auto sales will continue to grow in 2012 driven by the release of pent-up demand, RBC Capital Markets said, naming Tenneco (TEN.N), Johnson Controls (JCI.N) and BorgWarner (BWA.N) its favorites in the auto and auto parts sector in 2012.

RBC raised its 2012 U.S. light vehicle sales forecast, and said buying conditions remain favorable helped by available credit, low rates, affordable vehicles, high used-vehicle prices and rising average age of vehicles.

RBC analyst Joseph Spak, who cut his price target on automakers Ford Motor Co (F.N) and General Motors Co (GM.N), prefers auto suppliers over automakers in 2012, and sees greater earnings growth at the suppliers this year.

According to Thomson Reuters' Starmine data, Spak is a five-star analyst for the return performance of his recommendations relative to peers on companies in his coverage universe.

"We have grown increasingly cautious on 2012 European production and now forecast a 7 percent decline from a decline of 3 percent prior," Spak wrote in a note.

Ford and GM should also see production declines in Europe, said Spak, who cut his price target on Ford to $15 from $17, and on GM to $31 from $36.

Spak, however, kept his "top pick" rating on Tenneco, and "outperform" on BorgWarner and Johnson Controls, saying that while the three have an exposure to European markets, their shares have already discounted a production environment more severe than RBC's conservative outlook.

