Jan 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crone
Maturity Date September 20, 2016
Coupon 3.25 pct
Payment Date January 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank Of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees 1.625 pct
Governing Law Dutch
Notes The issue size will total 900 million
Norwegian crone when fungible
ISIN XS0679929389
Data supplied by International Insider.