January 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower LeasePlan Corporation NV
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 05, 2015
Coupon 3-month STIBOR + 2.30 pct
Payment Date January 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1000
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.