Jan 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat (CRH)
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 17, 2022
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.968
Reoffer yield 4.006 pct
Spread 160 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 210.4 bp
Over the January 2022 DBR
Payment Date January 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CACIB, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, LBBW, NATIXIS & SG-CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's),AAA (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011178946
