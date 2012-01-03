Jan 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat (CRH)

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 17, 2022

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.968

Reoffer yield 4.006 pct

Spread 160 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 210.4 bp

Over the January 2022 DBR

Payment Date January 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CACIB, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, LBBW, NATIXIS & SG-CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's),AAA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011178946

