January 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower UBS AG
Guarantor UBS Hypotheken AG
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 10, 2017
Coupon 2.250 pct
Reoffer price 99.6920
Reoffer Yield 2.316 pct
Spread 61 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 152.1 bp
over the OBL 161
Payment Date January 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, ING &
Natixis, UBS & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0728789578
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.