January 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower UBS AG

Guarantor UBS Hypotheken AG

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 10, 2017

Coupon 2.250 pct

Reoffer price 99.6920

Reoffer Yield 2.316 pct

Spread 61 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 152.1 bp

over the OBL 161

Payment Date January 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, ING &

Natixis, UBS & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0728789578

Data supplied by International Insider.