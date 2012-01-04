* Irregularities uncovered in audit of 2010 budget year

By Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao

BEIJING, Jan 4 China has uncovered 530 billion yuan ($84.21 billion) worth of irregularities with local government debt, the National Audit Office said on Wednesday.

An audit report, published on China's central government website (www.gov.cn), reveals some of the problems investment analysts had believed to lay beneath the 10.7 trillion mountain of debt that local governments had amassed by the end of 2010.

The report, conducted for the 2010 budget year, found problems including 46.5 billion yuan worth of "irregular credit guarantees", 73.2 billion yuan worth of loans secured against irregular collateral, 35.1 billion yuan spent on stocks, houses and polluting plants and 132 billion yuan worth of expenditure not made by its approved deadline.

"A fifth problem is the fraudulent and underpayment of registered capital in financing vehicles, which amounted to 244.15 billion yuan," the report said.

The local governments involved have been ordered to correct wrongdoings, but the clean-up work remains less than half done in some areas, the report shows.

Of the 46.5 billion yuan of problematic guarantees, only 22 billion yuan had been corrected by the end of October, while just 23 billion yuan of the 73.2 billion yuan linked to irregular collateral had been resolved through re-negotiating terms with banks.

Meanwhile only 98 billion yuan of the 244.2 billion yuan of unpaid capital had been corrected by the end of October, despite measures such as capital injections by local governments and the introduction of strategic investors.

The audit office said China's cabinet was still working on an overall plan on how to resolve the mess.

"The State Council is studying proposals to enhance local government debt management and to address fiscal and financial risks," the audit office said in the report, which ranged widely beyond the local government debt issue.

The nationwide check of China's budget implementation in 2010 has resulted in 139 criminal cases, "administrative and intra-party punishment" for 699 offenders and imprisonment for another 81, the audit office said.

($1 = 6.2940 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)

