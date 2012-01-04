Jan 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date August 18, 2017

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 102.435

Reoffer price 100.81

Payment Date January 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0533338934

