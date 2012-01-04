Jan 4 Shares of Acme Packet Inc APKT.O fell 20 percent in premarket trade on Wednesday, a day after the network infrastructure company slashed its 2011 outlook.

Several brokerages took negative action on the shares of the company, which competes with Cisco Systems (CSCO.O), Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] and Sonus Networks (SONS.O).

Wedbush Securities downgraded Acme Packet shares to "neutral" from "outperform" and at least four other brokerages, including Credit Suisse and Barclays, cut their price targets on the company's shares.

On Tuesday, Acme Packet expressed concerns about crippled capital spending budgets at its telecommunication customers in North America.

It cut its full-year earnings outlook range to 66 cents to 68 cents per share on revenue of $308 million to $310 million. It had earlier forecast 2011 earnings of 78 cents to 82 cents per share on revenue of $315 million to $320 million. [ID:nL3E8C37SA]

Bedford, Massachusetts-based Acme Packet's shares were down 20 percent at $25.51 before the bell. They closed at $31.81 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

