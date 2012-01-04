Jan 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Credit Agricloe Home Loan SFH
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 17, 2022
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.984
Reoffer yield 4.002 pct
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 211.5 bp
Over the 2.0 pct April 1, 2022 DBR
Payment Date January 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, Danske Bank, SG CIB, UBS & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN FR0011179852
