BRIEF-Charter Hall sees FY17 operating earnings of 30.4 cents per unit
* Reit's fy17 guidance for operating earnings is expected to be 30.4 cents per unit
January 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 12, 2017
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.644
Reoffer price 99.644
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 188.9bp
Over the OBL 161
Payment Date January 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CBA Institutional Banking and Markets,
HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's),AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0729014281
Feb 19 Large parts of Northern California were placed on a flood advisory on Sunday ahead of a storm system expected to bring heavy rain, wind and snow to the state, still cleaning up from a deadly storm that deluged Southern California two days ago.
* Western Australia's Water Corporation superannuation plan will transfer to AMP's signaturesuper master trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: