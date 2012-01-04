Jan 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ABB Ltd
Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 23, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.734
Payment Date January 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0146696528
