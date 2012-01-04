Jan 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ABB Ltd

Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 23, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.734

Payment Date January 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0146696528

