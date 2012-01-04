LONDON Jan 4 Queens Park Rangers have lost their appeal against midfielder Joey Barton's red card in Monday's match against Norwich City, the English FA said on Wednesday.

Barton was dismissed when he appeared to headbutt Norwich's Bradley Johnson in an off-the-ball incident after 34 minutes of Rangers' 2-1 defeat.

"An Independent Regulatory Commission has today dismissed a claim of wrongful dismissal from Queens Park Rangers midfielder Joey Barton following his red card for violent conduct in the QPR v Norwich City game on 2 January 2012," the FA said in a statement on their website (www.thefa.com).

Barton, who claimed the officials had been "conned" into sending him off, will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect.

