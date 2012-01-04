January 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BMW Finance NV

Guarantor BMW AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 13, 2015

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.825

Spread 83 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 174.4bp

Over 2.5 pct February 2015 OBL

ISIN XS0729046051

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2019

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.698

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 192.3bp

Over 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

ISIN XS0729046218

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date Janaury 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Royal Bank of Scotland,

Societe Generale CIB & Goldman Sachs International

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Data supplied by International Insider.