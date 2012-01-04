BRIEF-Charter Hall sees FY17 operating earnings of 30.4 cents per unit
* Reit's fy17 guidance for operating earnings is expected to be 30.4 cents per unit
Jan 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower DnB Boligkreditt AS
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 11, 2017
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.835
Reoffer yield 2.41 pct
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 155.1 bp
Over the 3.75 pct January 2017 DBR
Payment Date January 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & UniCredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
Notes Launched under Issuer's covered Bond
Programme
ISIN XS0728790402
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Reit's fy17 guidance for operating earnings is expected to be 30.4 cents per unit
Feb 19 Large parts of Northern California were placed on a flood advisory on Sunday ahead of a storm system expected to bring heavy rain, wind and snow to the state, still cleaning up from a deadly storm that deluged Southern California two days ago.
* Western Australia's Water Corporation superannuation plan will transfer to AMP's signaturesuper master trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: