Jan 4 Leap Wireless LEAP.O estimated that it added about 175,000 net customers in the fourth-quarter and 413,000 in 2011.

The wireless service provider, which caters to cost-conscious cellphone customers, on Wednesday said it believes that customer churn, or customer cancellation rate, for the fourth-quarter was between about 3.7 and 3.9 percent.

In October Leap forecast a fourth quarter churn rate of 3.8 percent.[ID:nN1E79U0QF]

It estimated that it ended 2011 with about 5.9 million customers, the company said in a statement.

Shares of Leap -- which competes with Sprint Nextel (S.N) and MetroPCS Communications PCS.N -- closed at $9.20 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

