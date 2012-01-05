* Sales at department stores, discount stores rebound

SEOUL, Jan 5 Key retail sales data released on Thursday indicated South Korea's private consumption recovered in December from weakness in November, but uncertain global prospects continue to cloud the country's export-led economy.

Sales at the country's top department stores and discount stores grew 7.6 percent and 3.8 percent in December from a year earlier, respectively, rebounding after the 0.5 percent annual loss each set in November, the data showed.

The preliminary data from the Ministry of Strategy and Finance indicated private consumption, which generates just more than half of South Korea's gross domestic product, held on to modest growth year-over-year.

But the ministry said in a statement industrial production, which closely tracks exports, could still post weak performance in December after setting a second consecutive monthly fall in November, against market expectations for a rebound.

South Korea's economy, the fourth-largest in Asia, is running out of steam as the euro zone's fiscal crisis adds to global economic weakness and domestic demand lacks the momentum to make up for sluggish exports.

