BRIEF-Bristol-Myers squibb files pricing term sheet
* Files pricing term sheet related to its offering of 2019 notes and 2027 notes - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lHhR1j) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Jan 5 Former FrontPoint portfolio manager John Foo is preparing to launch an Asia-focused hedge fund that will start trading with about $50 million on March 1 in Singapore.
The Asia ex-Japan long/short Kingsmead Asian Alpha Opportunities Fund will be value-driven and offer fee discounts to initial investors as it seeks to grow assets in a tough capital-raising environment for hedge funds in the region.
"We will be very competitive on fees because I think investors want value for money," Foo told Reuters.
"We are giving a founder class discount and are holding advanced discussions with a few parties on that," said Foo, who once managed more than $200 million for the FrontPoint Asian Event Driven Fund.
Foo and his team left FrontPoint last year after the Greenwich, Connecticut-based hedge fund became embroiled in an insider trading case in the United States, leading to FrontPoint shutting down its Asia fund. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Peabody Energy -Australian Competition And Consumer Commission issued statement of issues in relation to transaction between Peabody Australia and South32 Aluminum
* Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc - on February 15 entered into a first amendment of its amended and restated credit agreement