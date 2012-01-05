HONG KONG Jan 5 Former FrontPoint portfolio manager John Foo is preparing to launch an Asia-focused hedge fund that will start trading with about $50 million on March 1 in Singapore.

The Asia ex-Japan long/short Kingsmead Asian Alpha Opportunities Fund will be value-driven and offer fee discounts to initial investors as it seeks to grow assets in a tough capital-raising environment for hedge funds in the region.

"We will be very competitive on fees because I think investors want value for money," Foo told Reuters.

"We are giving a founder class discount and are holding advanced discussions with a few parties on that," said Foo, who once managed more than $200 million for the FrontPoint Asian Event Driven Fund.

Foo and his team left FrontPoint last year after the Greenwich, Connecticut-based hedge fund became embroiled in an insider trading case in the United States, leading to FrontPoint shutting down its Asia fund. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)