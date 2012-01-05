BRIEF-Kiler REIT FY net profit falls to 30.8 million lira
* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue of 14.7 million lira ($4.10 million) versus 38.0 million lira year ago
SINGAPORE Jan 5 City Developments Ltd (CityDev), Singapore's second largest property firm, said on Thursday it has bought a site in Chongqing, China for 540 million yuan ($85.8 million).
The site, the third bought by CityDev China in just over a year, was acquired after a strongly contested government tender. CityDev will build around 900 apartments and a commercial complex on the 2.35 hectare site.
"The site has a major light rail station next to it which is only one subway station away from the epicenter of Chongqing's Central Business District, Jiefangbei," the Singapore developer said in a statement. ($1 = 6.2946 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)
* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue of 14.7 million lira ($4.10 million) versus 38.0 million lira year ago
* Banks take stakes in LME gold contracts through new company
* Asx alert-acquisition of additional accident repair centres-ama.ax