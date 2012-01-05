SINGAPORE Jan 5 City Developments Ltd (CityDev), Singapore's second largest property firm, said on Thursday it has bought a site in Chongqing, China for 540 million yuan ($85.8 million).

The site, the third bought by CityDev China in just over a year, was acquired after a strongly contested government tender. CityDev will build around 900 apartments and a commercial complex on the 2.35 hectare site.

"The site has a major light rail station next to it which is only one subway station away from the epicenter of Chongqing's Central Business District, Jiefangbei," the Singapore developer said in a statement. ($1 = 6.2946 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)