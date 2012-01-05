January 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thurday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 325 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 02, 2019

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.615

Reoffer price 99.865

Spread 42 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Raiffeisen Schweiz

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), Aaa (S&P),

Aaa (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0146698425

