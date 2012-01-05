Bailed-out bank Dexia makes profit over 2016, cautious for 2017
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 Franco-Belgian state-owned bank Dexia on Thursday said it made a profit last year and further reduced its balance sheet, but warned this may not be repeated in 2017.
HONG KONG Jan 5 Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China, the world's second-biggest life insurer by market value, has hired three banks for its up to $4.1 billion, six-year convertible bonds, IFR reported on Thursday.
CICC is a lead on the transaction and joint bookrunner with Credit Suisse Founder Securities and Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities, IFR said.
Ping An has obtained board approval for the proposed bonds, which will carry a coupon of not more than 3 percent. The company's shareholders will vote on the proposal on February 8. Proceeds will be used to replenish Ping An's capital base, the report added. (Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* FY total revenues rise by 10.1 percent to 610.4 million euros ($644.09 million) (554.3 million euros)
* Signed lease for 1,400 square meters in city block, Sirius, under construction in Nyhamnen, Malmö Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)