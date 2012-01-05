BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings says will respond to Marcato’S presentation
* Buffalo wild wings inc says company welcomes input from shareholders and will respond to marcato’s presentation in due course Further company coverage:
January 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 12, 2017
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.86
Spread 58 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps equivalent to 149.4bp
over the October 2016 OBL
Payment Date January 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan, The Royal Bank of
Scotland & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0729662014
Data supplied by International Insider.
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 22 Investors galloped into stocks for the third straight week, delivering U.S.-based funds invested in companies abroad the most cash since August 2015, Investment Company Institute data released on Wednesday show. World stock funds attracted $5.3 billion, the most since August 2015, the trade group said, as investors built up bets in relatively low-priced markets. "There is a perennial value investor who recognizes that we've had one
BERLIN, Feb 22 Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) have drafted a law to discourage corporations from granting high pay packages to top managers by capping the tax deductions they can get through writing them off as business expenses.