BRIEF-ChemChina extends tender offers for Syngenta to April 28
January 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corp (GECC)
Issue Amount 500 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 19, 2017
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.293
Payment Date January 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0146796062
Feb 22 An online commercial released by Nike this week showing Arab women fencing, boxing and spinning on ice-skates has stirred controversy over its attempt to smash stereotypes about women leading home-bound lives in the conservative region.
ZURICH, Feb 23 China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) has extended until April 28 its $43 billion tender offer for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, it said on Thursday.