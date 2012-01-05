(Adds CEO comment, stock down)

JAN 5 Steelmaker Nucor Corp (NUE.N) said on Thursday it is getting out of the light gauge steel framing business and will close its Nuconsteel division.

The Nuconsteel operations in Denton, Texas, and Dallas, Georgia, will be closed down in the next few months, after meeting current contractual obligations, the company said.

Nucor did not say how many employees were affected by the closure of the business that makes frames and other products for the construction industry.

"We continually evaluate our business segments for long-term strategic fit and earnings potential," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan DiMicco.

"The fabrication of residential and commercial light gauge steel framing does not offer the returns or scale necessary for Nucor to remain in the business," he said.

Nucor stock fell 1.3 percent to $40.35 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Steve James; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

((steve.james@thomsonreuters.com)(+1-646-223-6013)) Keywords: NUCOR/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.