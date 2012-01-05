* JP Morgan, Citigroup raise Seagate price target

* Barclays ups Seagate target price to $21 from $19

* Seagate shares rise 9 pct, Western Digital 7 pct

Jan 5 Shares of hard disk makers Seagate Technology (STX.O) and Western Digital WDC.N jumped on Thursday on expectations they may be recovering quicker than anticipated from the recent floods that disrupted plants in Thailand.

Seagate said on Wednesday it expects second-quarter revenue to come in at $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion, ahead of consensus estimates. The company also gave better-than-expected third-quarter revenue projection. [ID:nL3E8C49DR]

"This indicates that component issues will be largely resolved in the quarter and Seagate’s output will return to pre-flood levels," Citigroup analyst Joe Yoo wrote in a note to clients.

Yoo, who raised his target price on Seagate shares to $28 from $26, said Western Digital -- the worst hit from the floods

-- is also recovering faster than expected and is likely to -- is also recovering faster than expected and is likely to benefit from its Hitachi Global Storage Technology deal.

In March last year, Western Digital deal agreed to pay $4.3 billion for Hitachi Ltd's (6501.T) hard disk drive business. [ID:nL3E7E717G]

Western Digital, which resumed operations in Thailand last month, is still grappling with reduced supply.

JP Morgan analyst Mark Moskowitz said Seagate would continue to benefit from better margins as competitors continue to operate in limited capacity.

"The hard disk drive industry could take until July to fully recover, which means Seagate stands to be in a position of strength for two more quarters," Moskowitz said. He raised his price target on the company's stock to $21 from $17.50.

Seagate shares rose 9 percent to a two-month high of $18.27 in morning trade on the Nasdaq. Shares of Western Digital jumped 7 percent to a five-month of $33.48 on the New York Stock Exchange.

