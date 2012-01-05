BRIEF-AP Thailand reports FY net profit of 2.70 billion baht
* Fy total revenue 20.45 billion baht versus 22.40 billion baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2lshszg) Further company coverage:
January 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 11, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp
Reoffer price 99.87
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 22bp
Payment Date January 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB & DZ Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 23 Delta Lloyd, the fourth largest Dutch insurer which agreed to be bought by larger peer NN Group , on Thursday reported solvency ratio at the lower end of its own target range.
* Raises dividend again after outperformance in 2016, and foresees bright outlook for 2017