January 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Vinci SA
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 24, 2022
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 100.462
Reoffer price 99.762
Spread 195 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law French
ISIN CH0146839870
Data supplied by International Insider.