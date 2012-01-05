BRIEF-DIC Asset FY adjusted profit up at EUR 26.9 million
* Raises dividend again after outperformance in 2016, and foresees bright outlook for 2017
Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Natonal Australia Bank
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 13, 2017
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.70
Reoffer price 99.70
Yield 2.69 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 186bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2017 DBR
Payment Date January 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan
& National Australia Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Qtrly net profit 50.4 million rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2lxY7Lr) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Feb 23 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said on Thursday fourth-quarter net profit fell 45 percent after outlays on claims from natural disasters such as Hurricane Matthew and an earthquake in New Zealand proved costly.