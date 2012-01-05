BRIEF-DIC Asset FY adjusted profit up at EUR 26.9 million
* Raises dividend again after outperformance in 2016, and foresees bright outlook for 2017
Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 01, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.446
Reoffer price 99.896
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to Govt-73bp
Payment Date February 01, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank & Barclays Capital
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
* Qtrly net profit 50.4 million rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2lxY7Lr) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Feb 23 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said on Thursday fourth-quarter net profit fell 45 percent after outlays on claims from natural disasters such as Hurricane Matthew and an earthquake in New Zealand proved costly.