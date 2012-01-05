Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 01, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.446

Reoffer price 99.896

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to Govt-73bp

Payment Date February 01, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank & Barclays Capital

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

