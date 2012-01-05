BRIEF-DIC Asset FY adjusted profit up at EUR 26.9 million
* Raises dividend again after outperformance in 2016, and foresees bright outlook for 2017
Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Landwritschaftliche Rentenbank
Issue Amount 150 million Sterling
Maturity Date December 07, 2016
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 105.886
Payment Date January 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 350 million
Sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0587975961
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Raises dividend again after outperformance in 2016, and foresees bright outlook for 2017
* Qtrly net profit 50.4 million rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2lxY7Lr) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Feb 23 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said on Thursday fourth-quarter net profit fell 45 percent after outlays on claims from natural disasters such as Hurricane Matthew and an earthquake in New Zealand proved costly.