BRIEF-DIC Asset FY adjusted profit up at EUR 26.9 million
* Raises dividend again after outperformance in 2016, and foresees bright outlook for 2017
Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 450 million sterling
Maturity Date January 22, 2015
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.966
Yield 2.249 pct
Spread 160 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.0 pct 2015 UKT
Payment Date January 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International,
HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
* Qtrly net profit 50.4 million rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2lxY7Lr) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Feb 23 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said on Thursday fourth-quarter net profit fell 45 percent after outlays on claims from natural disasters such as Hurricane Matthew and an earthquake in New Zealand proved costly.