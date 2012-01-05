Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Dong Energy
Issue Amount 750 million sterling
Maturity Date January 12, 2032
Coupon 4.875 pct
Issue price 98.721
Reoffer price 98.721
Spread 205 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 4.25 pct June 2032 UKT
Payment Date January 12, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
ISIN XS0730243150
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.