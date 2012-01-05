(Adds details on closing, stock down after hours)

Jan 5 Alcoa Inc (AA.N) said on Thursday it will close a U.S. smelter and curtail about 12 percent of its global aluminum smelting capacity as economic uncertainty has hit demand and driven down the price of the metal.

Alcoa will close or curtail 531,000 metric tons of smelting capacity, including shutting down its smelter in Alcoa, Tennessee, it said.

It will take restructuring-related charges totaling $155 million to $165 million, or 15 cents to 16 cents per share, in the fourth quarter. The company reports its fourth-quarter results next Monday.

The company did not disclose how many employees would be affected by the move.

Alcoa said the 12 percent reduction in system capacity will improve its cost position and competitiveness.

In after-hours trading, Aloca stock fell 13 cents to $9.23.

