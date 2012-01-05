* Q1 EPS $1.14 vs $1.61 year ago

* Q1 rev down 11 pct

(Follows alerts)

Jan 5 Apollo Group APOL.O, the largest for-profit college in the United States, posted a 37 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower student enrollments at the University of Phoenix.

For the first quarter, net income from continuing operations was $149.3 million, or $1.14 a share, compared with $236 million, or $1.61 a share a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.28 per share from continuing operations.

Revenue fell 11 percent to $1.18 billion. University of Phoenix enrollment decreased 14.8 percent to 373,100.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.18 a share, before special items, on revenue of $1.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Phoenix, Arizona-based company were up slightly at $54.55 in trading after the bell. They closed at $53.72 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

((divya.sharma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: divya.sharma.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: APOLLO/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.