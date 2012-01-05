* Q1 EPS $0.68 matches Wall Street view

* Sales $2.15 bln vs Wall St view $2.17 bln

* Sees Q2 EPS $1.10-$1.18, analyst view $1.14

* Shares fall to $56.18 in after-hours trading

Jan 5 Family Dollar Stores Inc's FDO.N quarterly sales rose less than expected, and its shares fell 3 percent in after-hours trading on Thursday even though its profit was in line with forecasts.

The retailer, which sells low-priced food, clothing and other goods, has seen its customers focus more on the basic necessities in a sluggish U.S. economy.

"The environment continues to be challenging for our customers," Chairman and Chief Executive Howard Levine said in a statement.

Family Dollar earned $80.4 million, or 68 cents per share, in the fiscal first quarter that ended on Nov. 26, up from $74.3 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected it to earn 68 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company had forecast earnings of 65 cents to 73 cents per share.

Sales rose 7.6 percent to $2.15 billion, while analysts were looking for sales of $2.17 billion.

