Jan 5 Chrysler Group LLC will add a third shift of 1,100 jobs at a Detroit plant where it will begin producing a diesel Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, the company said on Thursday.

The Jefferson North plant in Detroit is the first Chrysler plant to add a third shift, and it was the first plant to expand to a second shift after the automaker's 2009 restructuring and bankruptcy.

President Barack Obama spoke at the Jefferson North plant along with Chrysler and Fiat SpA FIA.MI Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne in July 2010 when a second shift was added. Fiat owns 58.5 percent of Chrysler.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee that debuted in spring 2010 was the first significant launch for Chrysler after Fiat took control of the company in 2009. Its sales rose 51 percent in 2011 to 127,744 Grand Cherokees.

While diesel fuel powers most vehicles in Europe, U.S. consumers have been slow to embrace it, partly because diesel models generally cost about $2,000 to $3,000 more than like-sized gasoline models and U.S. diesel prices are currently higher than gasoline.

However, some analysts think Chrysler is smart to introduce diesel in one of its best-selling vehicles.

"Diesel is definitely a growing market in the United States," said Rebecca Lindland, of IHS Automotive in Greenwich, Connecticut. "Those manufacturers that make diesel, namely Volkswagen and BMW, sell every one that they put on (U.S.) dealer lots."

Chrysler has not said how many diesel-engine Grand Cherokees it will produce yearly. A source familiar with the automaker's plans said that in the first model year, Chrysler will import 6,500 diesel engines made in Italy to the Detroit assembly plant for the U.S. market.

Even with the higher price, some consumers may opt for diesel engines because it offers fuel economy around 30 percent better than gasoline engines, Lindland said.

Chrysler and the United Auto Workers union both celebrated Chrysler's commitment to the city of Detroit, now struggling with massive financial woes.

The Jefferson North plant will expand to about 4,000 workers once the third shift begins working. Chrysler did not offer a timetable for the start of the new shift.

"We believe that investing in Detroit is not only the right thing to do, but it is a smart thing to do as we work to write the next chapter in our shared history," Marchionne said in a company statement.

Chrysler also last month announced that it will reopen its Connor Avenue Assembly Plant in Detroit to make the next generation of its SRT Viper. That will return nearly 150 hourly and salaried jobs to the plant.

