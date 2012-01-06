SINGAPORE Jan 6 Singapore subway operator SMRT Corp Ltd said on Friday CEO Saw Phaik Hwa has quit and that board member Tan Ek Kia will assume interim executive responsibility till a new CEO is appointed.

"Ms Saw will remain with the Group to assist the relevant investigation teams and the Committee of Inquiry (COI) reviewing the causes of, and responses to, the disruptions to train operations in December, and with the transition to new executive leadership," SMRT said in a statement.

The announcement came after SMRT suffered three major subway disruptions last month, each lasting several hours.

