January 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date January 20, 2015

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 100.5

Payment Date January 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Rabobank International &

TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Netherlands

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

