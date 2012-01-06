(Follows alerts)

* Cuts NYSE Euronext price target to $36 from $38

* Cuts CME group price target to $281.00 from $347.00

* Raises Nasdaq OMX price target to $34 from $32

Jan 6 Barclays Capital expects muted activity on European and U.S. exchanges in 2012 amid concerns of global political and economic uncertainty, and cut its price targets on bourse operators NYSE Euronext Inc NYX.N and CME Group Inc (CME.O).

The brokerage decreased its volume growth forecast on the CME, which operates the Chicago Board of Trade, and cut its price target on NYSE to $36 from $38, citing concerns over the company's cash business and leverage to Europe.

However, Barclays analyst Roger Freeman said he expects a better trading environment in the second half of 2012 for U.S. cash equities, predicated on progress with European debt discussions, potentially leading to increased market confidence.

According to Thomson Reuters' Starmine data, Roger Freeman is a five-star rated analyst for the accuracy of his earnings estimates in his coverage universe and is ranked first among 23 analysts for his coverage of NYSE Euronext.

Freeman also raised his price target on Nasdaq OMX Group Inc (NDAQ.O) to $34 from $32.

While short spikes in volatility could be positive for trading volumes, we believe that for the time being a decline in volatility from current high levels would be healthy for capital markets, Freeman wrote in a note to clients.

CME shares were down 3 percent at $231.80 on the Nasdaq, while NYSE shares were down 2 percent at $26.68. Nasdaq OMX was down marginally at $24.50 on late Friday morning.

