* Bernstein says does not anticipate a robust capital markets recovery in 2012

* Barclays says prefers Goldman Sachs to Morgan Stanley

* J.P. Morgan Cazenove cuts price targets

Jan 6 U.S investment banks Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) will face headwinds in 2012 as Europe's debt woes weigh on client activity, analysts at Bernstein Research said.

"We do not anticipate a robust capital markets recovery in 2012. We believe the threat emanating from Europe will dominate customer activity, and we see little hope of any resolution in the first half of the year," Bernstein analyst Brad Hintz wrote in a note.

Bernstein said many layers of uncertainty and weak operating environment have weighed on Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, and current valuation levels imply a near-worst-case scenario for these stocks.

Separately, J.P. Morgan Cazenove cut its price target on Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley and said it sees continued weak client activity across the board. [ID:nWNAB0325]

The brokerage said it estimates a fourth quarter decline in equities due to lower volumes after an unusually high client activity level in the third quarter triggered by the euro-sovereign crisis.

Barclays Capital said it prefers Goldman Sachs to Morgan Stanley, due to its cleaner balance sheet, greater capital flexibility and likely first mover advantage post regulatory environment changes.

Barclays cut its price target on Morgan Stanley to $25 from $27, and maintained its price target of $145 on Goldman Sachs.

Shares of Goldman Sachs were trading down at $92.84 on Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange, while those of Morgan Stanley were trading down at $15.83.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

