* Sean Connolly will take up new post Jan. 17

* Sara Lee splitting in two

(Adds details on spin-off)

Jan 6 Sara Lee Corp SLE.N said it hired a Campbell Soup Co (CPB.N) executive to run its North American publicly traded company once the food and beverage company separates into two units. Sean Connolly will be the chief of Sara Lee's North American arm after the spin-off of its international coffee and tea business, expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2012. The company said last January that it planned to split into two public companies -- one focusing on North American meats and the other on international coffee and tea -- after takeover bids were not enough to entice it to sell the whole company. [ID:nN28290310] In September, the head of its North American unit, Christopher Fraleigh, resigned and Sara Lee Chief Executive Marcel Smits took over responsibility for the meat business until a permanent successor to Fraleigh could be found. [ID:nS1E78B0F1] Connolly currently serves as president of Campbell's North American unit. He will assume his new post at Sara Lee effective Jan. 17, the company said on Friday.

Mark Alexander, who was the president of Campbell's North America baking and snacks unit , will take over from Connolly, the soup maker said in a separate press release.

Sara Lee has been building its new leadership team for months as it prepares to split in two.

Last year, Sara Lee named Heineken NV executive Michiel Herkemij as CEO of its international beverage business and said he would become CEO of the so-called 'CoffeeCo' once it is spun off. Sara Lee Executive Chairman Jan Bennink will become chairman of that company after the split.

Sara lee shares rose 3 cents to $18.90 in Friday morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

