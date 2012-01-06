Jan 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower DnB NOR Boligkreditt

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date July 12, 2018

Coupon 3-month Nibor + 55bp

Issue price 97.5

Payment Date January 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DnB NOR Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Notes The issue size will total 3.0 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN NO0010622087

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.